Death notices for Carlow - 1 September 2021
The late Thomas Farrell
The death has occurred of Thomas Farrell of Clogrennane, Carlow and formerly of The Harrow Cross, Oldtown, Nurney
Predeceased by his father Thomas. Sadly missed by his loving partner Siobhan, mother Margaret, daughter Pamela, son Ian, grand daughter Yasmin, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Ian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace
Funeral arrangements will follow on Wednesday evening.
