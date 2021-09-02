Death notices for Carlow - September 2, 2021
Thomas McDonald
Thomas McDonald, Slaney Quarter, Tullow, Co. Carlow.
Passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in the tender care of SignaCare Killerig.
Beloved brother of Sr. Elizabeth, brother-in-law of Eilís and much loved uncle of Nuala and Sinéad; predeceased by his brother Paddy; sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements to be made later via RIP.ie.
Ken Burke
106 Kevin Barry Avenue, Carlow.
Passed away (suddenly) on Tuesday, August 31st 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.
Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Nancy and by his sister Anne Marie. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael, John, Brendan, Tom and Niall, sisters Mary, Bernadette, Tracy and Sinead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Thursday evening.
