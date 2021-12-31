Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday December 31

The late David Lyons

The death has occurred of David Lyons of Rathoe, Carlow



Peacefully at home December 30, 2021.

House strictly private at all times please. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Mary (Marie) Byrne (née Coffey)

The death has occurred of Mary (Marie) Byrne (née Coffey) of Ballyhide, Carlow



Passed away, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on December 30, 2021, at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of John Joe, much loved mother Mary, Tina, Junior, Catherine, Farmer, Thomas, Elizabeth and Patrick and cherished sister of Betty and Kathleen.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Marie Rest In Peace

Due to Covid restrictions, it will be a Direct Family only wake, for the protection of all. Thank you for your understanding in this. Removal will be from her home, at 11.30am on Saturday, to St Clare’s Church, Griaguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 Noon.

Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Marie’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen.