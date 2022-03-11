Leo Cullen names Leinster squad to face Ulster this weekend

Head coach Leo Cullen has named his Leinster Rugby squad, as sponsored by Bank of Ireland, to face Ulster Rugby at Kingspan Stadium in the URC tomorrow (KO 7.35pm – LIVE on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV).

Luke McGrath will captain the side for the interprovincial clash with the northern province, who won the reverse fixture at the RDS Arena in November.

He's partnered at half-back by Ross Byrne while there's a change in the midfield as Rory O'Loughlin comes in to partner Jamie Osborne.

Jimmy O'Brien retains the number 15 shirt with Adam Byrne and Tommy O'Brien on the wings.

Up front, there's a new look front row as Ed Byrne, James Tracy and Michael Ala'alatoa all come into the lineup.

Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy are once more packing down in the second row while the back row is also unchanged, Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan completing the forwards.

From the replacements, Cullen can call upon Seán Cronin, new centurion Peter Dooley, Thomas Clarkson, Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, Nick McCarthy, David Hawkshaw and Martin Moloney.

Leinster Rugby team v Ulster Rugby (appearances in brackets):

15. Jimmy O'Brien (43)

14. Adam Byrne (64)

13. Rory O'Loughlin (92)

12. Jamie Osborne (14)

11. Tommy O'Brien (17)

10. Ross Byrne (118)

9. Luke McGrath CAPTAIN (165)

1. Ed Byrne (79)

2. James Tracy (137)

3. Michael Ala'alatoa (14)

4. Ross Molony (129)

5. Joe McCarthy (3)

6. Rhys Ruddock (201)

7. Scott Penny (36)

8. Max Deegan (78)

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin (202)

17. Peter Dooley (100)

18. Thomas Clarkson (13)

19. Devin Toner (275)

20. Dan Leavy (78)

21. Nick McCarthy (43)

22. David Hawkshaw (8)

23. Martin Moloney (3)

Referee - Frank Murphy (IRFU)