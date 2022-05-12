World Rugby decide World Cup destinations after vote in Dublin

Australia is to stage the 2027 men’s competition as well as the 2029 women’s event, it was agreed at a council meeting in Dublin on Thursday morning.
World Rugby has mapped out all destination countries for its global events until 2033.
Breaking new ground. Discovering new stars. Inspiring new fans.— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) May 12, 2022
#RWC2025
#RWC2027
#RWC2029
#RWC2031
#RWC2033
Introducing Rugby World Cup's Golden Decade #RWCAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/5BwK9iT4S4
Australia is to stage the 2027 men’s competition as well as the 2029 women’s event, it was agreed at a council meeting in Dublin on Thursday morning.
England have been confirmed as hosts for the 2025 women’s World Cup while in a first for the sport, the United States has been approved for the 2031 men’s and 2033 women’s tournaments in the hope of growing interest in America.
Concerns have been raised about possible religious involvement in the maternity hospital if it is co-located on the St Vincent’s site, as planned
There has been a 7% increase in the cost of day-to-day items and services in the past 12 months, the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.
As of April, at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children have been reported in 11 countries
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.