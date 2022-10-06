Carlow's Sean O'Brien joins Naas RFC

Former Leinster and Ireland rugby player Sean O'Brien has been signed by AIL outfit Naas RFC, according to reports.

The Carlow native targeted a return to his childhood club Tullow but was denied the request due to a rule disallowing recent internationals from playing junior rugby.

The 35-year-old, who won 56 caps for his country and was included with the Lions Tour on two occasions (2013 & 2017), announced his retirement from professional rugby earlier this year after most recently playing for London Irish.

The 'Tullow tank' will have to wait until the end of the 2023/24 season before he could potentially line out for his local team.

The competition regulations state: "All players who have played international (including 7’s), provincial, or professional rugby in any jurisdiction for the Senior full team, in the current or last 2 preceding seasons shall be ineligible to participate in any Competitions.

"This regulation does not apply to Academy contracted players who can play Under 20’s, Metro League Div 1, 2 or for any first team of a Junior Club."