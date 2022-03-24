Search

24 Mar 2022

Robbie Keane advised to donate FAI wages to help grassroots

Tom Byrne

24 Mar 2022 3:32 PM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy has said that former Irish soccer international player Robbie Keane should donate the salary that he is still earning from the FAI to local grassroots clubs.

Keane, who joined Mick McCarthy's staff as Assistant Manager in 2018, stepped away from his role within the FAI when Stephen Kenny took over in 2020, yet the former Irish striker is still on the FAI payroll - which is earning him €5,000-per-week with his contract due to expire this summer.

Longford-Westmeath Senator Carrigy, who is Seanad Spokesperson on Media, Arts, Sports & Tourism, has advised Keane to consider his paid position.

"Despite having left his coaching position almost two years ago, Robbie Keane is still being paid €250,000 a year by the taxpayer," Carrigy said.

"This is happening at a time when local grassroots soccer clubs desperately need increased funding.

"Over half a million has been paid to Robbie Keane by the public since 2020, and yet he has failed to answer questions regarding what he has actually done during the period to earn this salary.

"What work has he done to date since leaving his previous role in 2020? Is he working with the FAI in an active position at the moment? If not, can he stand by earning such an income with very little to show for it?"

