25 Mar 2022

'I've been lucky to play with some great players for Ireland' - Seamus Coleman praises former Irish stars

'I've been lucky to play with some great players for Ireland' - Seamus Coleman praises former Irish stars. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

25 Mar 2022 2:57 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman was full of praise for Irish players of the past in Friday's press conference ahead of their fixture against the world's number one ranked side Belgium at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The Everton skipper, who has earned 63 caps for his country, mentioned that he has watched and played with a number of great Irish players since his international debut in 2011.

Ireland V Belgium: Everything you need to know

"I've been lucky to play with some great players for Ireland. Damien Duff comes to mind; Richard Dunne, Robbie Keane, Shay Given. They were really powerful players for Ireland," Coleman said in Friday's press conference.

"Growing up, for me, I would have been looking at Roy Keane. He would've carried Ireland in big matches - the Holland game was a memorable one. Roy Keane's performance in that game was unbelievable. Obviously there are players before me as well like John Giles and Liam Brady."

The 33-year-old also remarked that fellow Donegal native Packie Bonner who, Coleman said, was great for coaching the youth of the county.

"Packie gave up plenty of his time to go to local soccer clubs when we were younger to put on training sessions. He was always very good with his time."

The Republic of Ireland take on Belgium this Saturday (5PM) followed by Lithuania next Tuesday (7.45PM)

