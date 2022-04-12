Sweden V Republic of Ireland: Preview, team news and TV schedule
The Republic of Ireland women's team are back in World Cup qualifying action on Tuesday evening when they face the world's number two ranked side, Sweden, at the Gamla Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg. Kick-off is at 5:30pm.
The Republic of Ireland are currently second on the Group A table, 11 points behind leaders Sweden and level on points with third place Finland - who have one game more played than Vera Pauw's outfit. Sweden only need a single point from their remaining two fixtures to secure automatic qualification for next year's tournament in Australia and New Zealand. The Republic have four matches remaining with a playoff spot looking a real possibility for the Girls in Green.
Vera Pauw has named a strong squad for the important qualifying encounter in Sweden. The squad also includes a first call up for London City Lionesses' Lily Agg.
CONFIRMED | WNT Squad— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) March 31, 2022
Brought to you by @SkyIreland
6️⃣ #WNL players included
First call-up for @LilyAgg8
v
@FIFAWWC
Tuesday, April 12th
Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg
⏰ KO 17:30 (18:30 local time)
LIVE on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player#SWEIRL | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/UEKFpn4soO
Irish manager Vera Pauw is looking forward to a tough test in Gothenburg.
"This is the kind of game that we want to be involved in and one that we must experience if we are to achieve our goal of qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. We are going into a full stadium to play the second-highest ranked team in women's football, so we have no option but to raise our game.
"We have prepared as best as we can within the timeframe that we have been given. We have four difficult qualifying games to go in our Group and we feel ready to take on those challenges.
"Sweden is up next and we fully respect their quality. We know that we will have to adapt to their game as they are second in the world. We hope to continue the good form that we have shown in recent games and compete as a team against this massive team."
21 October 2021 - Republic of Ireland 0-1 Sweden (Tallaght Stadium)
The match will be live on RTE 2 and RTE Player with coverage starting at 5pm and kick-off at 5.30pm on Tuesday evening.
MATCH DAY— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) April 12, 2022
v
@FIFAWWC Qualifier
⏰ KO 17:30
Gothenburg
LIVE on RTÉ2
Worldwide on RTÉ Player#COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/zGS4hI7IrR
Sweden - 1/14
Republic of Ireland 14/1
Draw - 6/1
The local forums a resource for service users and family members, carers and supporters to voice their experiences
The proposal, under Part V of the 2000 Planning and Development Act, represents 10 per cent of the €466 million, 881 unit apartment scheme Hammerson proposes to build. File Pic.
‘Is Féidir Linn’ aims to make the language accessible for all parents and guardians, regardless of their own Irish language skills or experience
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.