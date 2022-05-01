WATCH: Irish duo score to seal promotion for Wigan and Rotherham to the EFL Championship
Rotherham United secured promotion from League One to the Championship with a 2-0 away win over Gillingham on Saturday.
Rotherham are promoted to the Championship ✅— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 30, 2022
Gillingham are relegated to League Two ❌ pic.twitter.com/zIxVp3sDqC
The Millers, who finished second to guarantee automatic promotion, scored a goal in either half at Priestfield Stadium to earn promotion back to the English second tier following their relegation from the Championship last season.
The Irish duo of Chiedozie Ogbene and former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly played their part when both players combined in the 89th minute to seal the valuable victory.
Kelly, who came on for his Rotherham debut in the 80th minute, took his opportunity emphatically to the delight of the travelling support.
Watch Kelly's goal below:
The scenes— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 30, 2022
Rotherham have a TWO goal advantage! pic.twitter.com/DmAXJYdWe2
The Republic of Ireland trio of James McClean, Will Keane and Jamie McGrath also earned promotion to the Championship with Wigan Athletic following a 3-0 away victory over Shrewsbury which secured the league title for the Latics.
WIGAN ARE BACK IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP!! pic.twitter.com/sir4vNtsJ2— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 30, 2022
Keane, who finished as top goalscorer for the League One campaign with 26 goals, scored his side's second and third goals on the final day of the season.
Watch Keane celebrate his second goal below:
Game, set and promotion for Wigan! pic.twitter.com/QJCCvlUV61— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 30, 2022
Open to all community groups including youth clubs, sporting organisations, music groups and beyond, applications will close on Friday, May 20 with a total prize fund of €10,000 available
The Local Enterprise Office say that the new appointee will be responsible for developing a road map to implement the remaining actions of the strategy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.