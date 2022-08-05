Search

05 Aug 2022

League of Ireland side pull off stunning result in Sofia

St Patrick's Athletic produced a superb 1-0 away victory over CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria on Thursday to give them a valuable one goal advantage going into their UEFA Europa Conference League second leg.

League of Ireland club St Patrick's Athletic produced a superb 1-0 away victory over CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria on Thursday to give them a valuable one goal advantage going into their UEFA Europa Conference League second leg next week.

Serge Atakayi was the hero for St Pat's on the night when the substitute scored the all important goal in the 87th minute to stun the Sofia faithful and seal a famous victory for the club and Irish football.

Tim Clancy's side host CSKA Sofia in the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg next Thursday (August 11) at Tallaght Stadium.

League of Ireland clubs discover potential European opponents

Meanwhile, League of Ireland teams Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers were also in European first leg action. Sligo were defeated 5-1 by Viking FK in Norway in the UEFA Europa Conference League while Shamrock Rovers overcame KF Shkupi (North Macedonia) 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium ahead of next week's second leg tie in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

