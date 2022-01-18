JOBS ALERT: O'Neill Foley accountants are hiring in Kilkenny

O’Neill Foley Accountants are hiring in Kilkenny as they are expanding.

O’Neill Foley is a dynamic, 5 partner independent practice, located in Kilkenny. We have more than 50 employees and we are expanding. We will soon be relocating to state-of-the-art offices in the regenerated Abbey Quarter in the heart of Kilkenny City and we are seeking energetic people to join our growing team. We have ambitious plans to grow our business and we are looking for candidates to share our vision and progress their careers with us.

Our services: We provide accounting, auditing, business advisory, tax, financial planning, company secretarial, corporate services, corporate recovery and payroll services to our varied client base which includes the agri-food sector, farm companies, wind farms, property and construction, not-for-profit, sole traders, and family businesses.

Our commitment to creating value for our clients is built on the importance of strong relationships, the quality and timeliness of our advice and the depth of our service. Our values are integrity, superior service, job satisfaction and personal development.

Why ONF?

At O’Neill Foley, our culture reflects the young and energetic profile of our outstanding team. Our teams are dynamic with a combination of management, professional and trainee staff with varied levels of experience. There is a clear progression pathway and ONF staff have progressed within the firm from trainees to managers, directors and partners in the practice. We provide interesting and rewarding work in a team-based culture which encourages personal and professional development.

We are looking for energetic, ambitious, professionals to join us. We provide our staff with opportunities to develop their careers with a highly experienced group of professionals, across a range of clients and sectors.

Accountants

We take great pride in delivering a pro-active, value-added service to our clients and our accounting teams are integral to that.

Responsibilities

• Responsibility for a number of clients across range of sectors

• Financial accounts preparation;

• Tax compliance for both income tax and corporation tax;

• Review and develop junior staff and trainees.

• Developing a career leading to promotion within the firm

The person - you will

• be a qualified / recently qualified accountant (ACA /ACCA/CPA)

• have trained in an accounting practice and have post qualified experience

• be a team player with strong communication, planning and organising skills.

• have demonstrated problem solving and analytical skills.

• be a self-starter able to work well on your own initiative and as part of a team

• have excellent IT skills (excel, sage, ROS)

Benefits

You will receive a competitive salary, annual performance and pay reviews, sponsorship for continuing professional development, opportunity to advance to manager/director/partner level, and interesting and rewarding work in a dynamic team-based environment.

If you are interested in pursuing your career in a dynamic practice we would love to hear from you.

Graduate Trainee Chartered Accountants

We don’t pigeon-hole our graduate trainee chartered accountants into Audit-only or Tax only roles. At O’Neill Foley, we provide our graduates with a broad breadth of training including accounts, audit, advisory and compliance. You will gain experience with range of clients across a variety of sectors. The training contract is 3.5 years after which you will qualify as a well-rounded, professional Chartered Accountant.

Graduate Trainee Chartered Tax Advisers

At O’Neill Foley, as a graduate trainee chartered tax adviser you will gain practical experience across a range of tax heads. The training is tiered and progressive and the level of responsibility and exposure to more complex tax issues will increase as your skills develop. The training contract is 3.5 years, after which you will qualify as a Chartered Tax Adviser with wide tax advisory experience.

All trainees receive a generous training package which includes salary, professional registration, paid study leave, paid exam leave, tuition, and training costs.

If you are a final year student in any discipline and you expect to achieve a 2.1 or better, we would love to hear from you.

To apply: Send your CV and covering letter to Clare O’Hagan, HR Manager cohagan@onf.ie by Monday 14th February, 2022.

For informal discussion please call Clare at 056 7721157