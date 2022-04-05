Architect Roisin Murphy gives Kilkenny quick tips on home energy improvement

When you’ve finally decided to upgrade your home, it can be tempting to jump straight into the project and begin work.

However, diving right in without fully knowing what you want to achieve can cost you time, money and no little frustration.

As part of the House2GreenerHome series, we asked Róisín Murphy, architect and interior designer and presenter of RTE’s Home Rescue, to highlight some common mistakes when carrying out home upgrades and what people can do to avoid costly errors.

Róisín outlined four key areas to focus on to ensure that your project goes smoothly and as stress free as possible.

Budget

“This is the most critical part of any project and it's the one that we tend to make a lot of mistakes in, basically because we want it all and we want it all. We'll forget to factor in things like planning permission, that that costs money, or indeed moving out while the project is getting done," she says.

“Now there are solutions to this. You can, number one, make compromises. You don't have to have it all at the same time now, you can break it down into sequences and indeed plan it all out. But making compromises is probably where you need to start”.

Grants

“Don't forget if you're planning renovations to your home that are going to make your home more sustainable, there are grants available from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland or Northern Ireland Energy advice," Roisin says.



Price and quality

One of the biggest mistakes you can make when you're doing renovation works is you will be tempted by a low price offer.

"Often in that lots of things, won't be factored into that price. So be very careful when you're getting prices that you're not tempted to just go for the low price. The other thing is you want things to last a lifetime. Sometimes something is a little bit more expensive upfront, but it will last that bit longer. So be careful. Always remember quality over price”.

Time

“There are hundreds of little decisions to be made in a building project, particularly a sustainable building project. Where is the water tank going to go? The trick is don't make them when the job has begun. They will cost you time, drama and money”.



Green Loans

Ready for a cosier, more energy efficient home?

Bathroom Design Ideas

"The bathroom. It remains one of the most renovated rooms in the house, and with intricate works like plumbing, tiling and bath or shower installations - homeowners want to get it right. But, what should you spend your money on? And what kind of bathroom designs and features are gracing Irish homes?"

As part of our House2Home series where we’ll be sharing advice and top tips on renovating and redecorating, architect, interior designer, and presenter of RTE’s Home Rescue’s Roisin Murphy tells us through what’s hot right now in Irish bathooms.

"Bathrooms are all about the shower at the moment. I think in the last decade we’ve seen a lot of standalone baths, which are still huge," says Roisin.

"The walk-in shower is big - whether the shower enclosure is in an industrial style black steel frame, or a clear floating piece of glass - it’s a big trend at the moment.

"Aswell as that we’re seeing polished concrete or fake concrete walls, that are massive at the moment. And, oddly enough – we’ve said goodbye to chrome and stainless steel – black taps or brass taps, or gold taps – all of the things we haven’t seen for decades are suddenly right back in the bathroom."

Planning a home renovation?

