From Marketing to Farming with FRS - Damian’s Story

Working as an FRS operator is a unique role which suits those seeking flexible outdoor work, such as young people looking for experience, parents working while their children are at school or those looking for a career change like FRS operator, Damian.

Born in Argentina, Damian has travelled extensively. At 18, he set off to New Zealand to work on a dairy farm for a year, milking 200+ cows and helping throughout the busy calving season.

He then went on to pursue a career in Marketing. When the 2020 pandemic hit, he was living in Spain but unhappy with his lifestyle.

While searching for jobs, Damian came across an opportunity to work with FRS Farm Relief. After speaking with Liam from FRS, Damian came to work on a dairy farm in January 2021.

“I feel like a freelance farmer. I value my freedom but also feel like part of the family. I do all types of farm work, but I personally like milking. There is a flow with what you are doing.”

FRS Farm Relief are recruiting in Limerick, North Cork and Clare. For more information visit www.farmrelief.ie/careers or contact Liam O’Rourke or Eoin at the Bruree office on 063 90666.

*Sponsored Content