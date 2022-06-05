Search

05 Jun 2022

Jurassic World Dominion among movies coming to Carlow Omniplex - news, review and trailer

Jurassic World Dominion among movies coming to Carlow Omniplex - news, review and trailer

Jurassic World Dominion among movies coming to Carlow Omniplex - news, review and trailer

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Jun 2022 3:15 PM

Omniplex Cinema review the latest new releases to watch in cinemas this week.

Jurassic World Dominion (12a Cert) - click link to see trailer

Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern & Sam Neill 

Director: Colin Trevorrow 

Genre: Action Adventure 

Release Date: Fri 10 June 

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum & Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breath-taking new adventure that spans the globe. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures. 

Jurassic World Dominion (12a Cert) Trailer:

Jurassic World Trivia: 

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released on June 10, 2022, just one day before the date when Jurassic Park (1993) was released on June 11, 1993. And just two days before the date when Jurassic World (2015) was released on June 12, 2015. 
Colin Trevorrow has revealed that this film is going to have the more animatronics than its predecessors.

As he put it: "We've actually gone more practical with every Jurassic movie we've made since the first one, and we've made more animatronics in this one than we have in the previous two." 

Sam Neil has often said he thought Dr. Grant would have long since retired by now, but maybe the threat of dinosaurs back on American soil would force him to reconsider that option. 

Howard stated that she wanted the film to "blow your mind in terms of being like, 'Whoa, this is where this technology can go. This is what the world could really turn into if this technology fell into the wrong hands.' So basically, seeing a world with dinosaurs everywhere." 

The New York Times has reported that the production crew had spent approximately $9 million putting safeguards in place. That money went toward renting out an entire hotel for the cast and crew to quarantine in for the duration of the shoot. They also established 150 hand sanitizing stations around the set and ordered roughly 18,000 COVID tests. 

Omniplex Cinema Carlow
A modern 5-screen cinema located in Carlow showing all the latest releases. Omniplex Carlow features include a Candy King Pic'n'Mix, assigned seating, automated ticket purchase & collection points, 3D performances, and wheelchair accessible screens.

Address: Carlow Shopping Centre, Kennedy Ave, Carlow, R93 DX73, Ireland
Book Cinema Tickets Here https://omniplex.ie/cinema/carlow-carlow-shopping-centre
Facebook @OmniplexCarlow
Twitter @omniplexcarlow
Twitter @omniplexcinema
Instagram @omniplexcinemas

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media