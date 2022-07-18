Psychological Thriller and Comedy Mystery caper coming soon to Carlow Omniplex - News and trailers

Omniplex Cinema review the latest new releases to watch in cinemas with See How They Run and Don't Worry Darling.

See How They Run – Coming Soon - See trailer below





Starring: Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan & Harris Dickinson



Director: Tom George



Genre: Comedy Mystery

Release Date: Friday 9 September

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.

When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

Trailer: See How They Run | Official Trailer





Don’t Worry Darling – Coming Soon - See trailer below





Starring: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde & Chris Pine



Director: Olivia Wilde



Genre: Thriller

Release Date: Friday 23 September

Directed by Olivia Wilde, Don't Worry Darling is set in the 1950s in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert and features an unhappy housewife and her husband, who harbours a dark secret.

Little Women star Florence Pugh plays housewife Alice while former One Direction singer Harry Styles stars as husband Jack in the psychological thriller.

Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families.

Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause.

But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade.

Don’t Worry Darling will premiere on September 23, after filming was stopped several times during the pandemic.

Trailer: Don't Worry Darling | Official Trailer

Omniplex Cinema Carlow

A modern 5-screen cinema located in Carlow showing all the latest releases. Omniplex Carlow features include a Candy King Pic'n'Mix, assigned seating, automated ticket purchase & collection points, 3D performances, and wheelchair accessible screens.

Address: Carlow Shopping Centre, Kennedy Ave, Carlow, R93 DX73, Ireland

Book Cinema Tickets Here https://omniplex.ie/cinema/carlow-carlow-shopping-centre

Facebook @OmniplexCarlow

Twitter @omniplexcarlow

Twitter @omniplexcinema

Instagram @omniplexcinemas