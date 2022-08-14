National Hiring Week for Home Instead - Apply now!
Home Instead is hosting its National Hiring Week from August 15-19!
Do you have a passion for helping others?
We’re looking for caring and compassionate people to join our team of CARE Givers in Kilkenny and Carlow
• Competitive Pay
• Travel Allowance
• Full Training
• Professional Development
• Care Management Support
• Career Progression
• Flexible Working Hours
• Appreciation Activities
For local hiring events or to apply for a role visit HomeInstead.ie
Learn more at Careers.HomeInstead.ie or call (056) 7800508 or emial gareth.lenehan@homeinstead.ie
*Sponsored Content
