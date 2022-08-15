Orphan First Kill and Dragon Ball Super Heroes hit Omniplex Carlow this week - reviews and trailers

Omniplex Cinema reviews the latest new releases to watch in cinemas.
Orphan: First Kill (Cert 16) - see trailer below
Thriller/Horror | Starring Isabelle Fuhrman and Julia Stiles
Starring: Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles & Rossif Sutherland
Director: William Brent Bell
Genre: Horror
Release Date: Friday 19th August
Esther's terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit, Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous "child" at any cost.
Trailer: ORPHAN: FIRST KILL
Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes (Cert 12a) - see Trailer below
Starring: Masako Nozawa, Toshio Furukawa & Yuko Minaguchi
Director: Tetsuro Kodama
Genre: Animated Adventure
Release Date: Wednesday 17th August
The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan... What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super hero!
Trailer: Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO | OFFICIAL TRAILER
Omniplex Cinema Carlow
A modern 5-screen cinema located in Carlow showing all the latest releases. Omniplex Carlow features include a Candy King Pic'n'Mix, assigned seating, automated ticket purchase & collection points, 3D performances, and wheelchair accessible screens.
Address: Carlow Shopping Centre, Kennedy Ave, Carlow, R93 DX73, Ireland
Book Cinema Tickets Here https://omniplex.ie/cinema/carlow-carlow-shopping-centre
Facebook @OmniplexCarlow
Twitter @omniplexcarlow
Twitter @omniplexcinema
Instagram @omniplexcinemas
* Sponsored content
Concentrating for long periods fills our brains with fatigue-inducing toxins – so what can we do about it?
The recruitment drive by Aware aims to bolster its ranks of volunteers to ensure no call goes unanswered
It’s so easy for children to be less active. Today’s technology brings a lure to stay inside and play games or watch telly, which is is why the results of a new survey won’t cause much surprise.
Infected urine or contaminated water can be found in sewers, ditches, ponds, canals and slow-flowing rivers and riverbanks
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.