Great Pink Run: Oncology nurse Natalie Moore from Carlow shares her inspiring story with cancer

When Natalie Moore told friends that she had found a lump, all of them advised her to get it checked straight away. She spoke to Lili Lonergan ahead of this year’s Great Pink Run

Natalie Moore from Carlow got her first diagnosis of breast cancer in 2016 at the age of 39. A mature nursing student at WIT in Waterford, Natalie found a lump in her breast one day but dismissed it, thinking "I'm only in my 30s, I'm grand". During a holiday with friends, Natalie confided in them about the lump, and all of them advised her to get it checked straight away.

Natalie went to her doctor who referred her to the Mater Hospital where she eventually got a lumpectomy. The doctors originally thought it was DCIS, but on further inspection it was found to be invasive and surgeons would have to go back in and operate to clear the margins.

"Each time I was given news there was a big shock, because the outcome always turned out to be worse than they first thought," says Natalie, who then had to undergo TCH treatment followed by radiotherapy.

During this tumultuous time, Natalie continued with her studies, taking her exams, then took a year out before going back to finish the final semester and complete her degree. This gave her more drive to get involved in cancer care.

Having always had a keen interest in cancer, from her time spent in America working with horses who were diagnosed to her own father’s diagnosis, Natalie decided oncology was her calling. She also got involved in centres such as Eist in Carlow, Cois Nore in Kilkenny and of course, Breast Cancer Ireland.

Since her diagnosis in 2016, Natalie has had yearly mammograms, but as the pandemic hit, appointments were cancelled.

"Covid destroyed a lot in every way for everyone and my last mammogram was in 2020. Being on the waiting list, you’re pushing for it because I had no appointments at all in 2021. Then coming to June 2022, I was so nervous something was wrong. Luckily I met my oncologist in the car park of the hospital one day and told her about how worried I was so she booked me in for a mammogram.

"I'm so lucky that I work in healthcare so that I was able to do that.

"So I went for the mammogram and there it was, DCIS. They did a biopsy the following week and it came up as Ductal Carcinoma Situ again and because it's recurrent, I have to get the mastectomy. But because I caught it early, once they remove that piece I hopefully won't have to go through chemo again.

"That’s why the screening is so important and making sure you follow up with your appointments. Someone was looking out for me that day."

Speaking of her upcoming surgery, Natalie says: "I'm scared because, you know, your body image, your self image. There's a long recovery after a mastectomy and it's a one time surgery so I just want it all done in one go. As nice as it would be to get the implant and look like Pamela Anderson, I only want one surgery, I'm calling it my mummy makeover!

"The support out there is so good now but my recurrence brought about an anger that I never had before. I kept thinking, was it something I had done? Was there more I could have done? In my line of work, I maybe know too much. But sometimes it's just the luck of the draw.

"My biggest worry is my daughter and how it will affect her, but I have the best family and the best friends around me."

PHOTO: Pictured are Bobby Kerr and Natalie Moore, both Great Pink Run Ambassadors

The Great Pink Run has seen participants from 36 countries take part to date.

It returns in a physical and a virtual sense this year – allowing people to take part either by participating in their own local communities by walking, running or jogging 10k or 5k any time between October 9 and 16, or alternatively for those who prefer the fun of a live group event, they can attend either of the large-scale physical Great Pink Run events taking place in Dublin on Sunday 9th October, or in Kilkenny on Sunday, October 16.

