Losers of Longford v Kildare away to Carlow in Round 1 of the All-Ireland Qualifiers on Sunday June 9

The losers of the Longford v Kildare Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final replay will be away to Carlow in Round 1 of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers on Sunday June 9 at Netwatch Cullen Park, throw-in 3pm.

The complete Round 1 Qualifiers draw is as follows:

Louth v Antrim

Down v Tipperary

Leitrim v Wicklow

Wexford v Derry

Offaly v London

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Carlow v Kildare or Longford

Westmeath v Waterford

First named team have home advantage with ties to be played on Saturday June 8/Sunday June 9.