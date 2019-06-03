RESULT: Carlow's senior hurlers defeated at home by a 14-man Dublin side

Eamonn Dillon netted twice at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday as 14-man Dublin defeated Carlow.

The defeat leaves Carlow all but relegated, with a win in Wexford Park in their final game the only route to safety and even that might not be enough.

Carlow were eyeing the game as a great opportunity to pull off a win and perhaps avoid bottom position in the Leinster Championship table.

But Eamonn Dillon's first goal after 13 minutes put early daylight between the teams and there was eight in it at half-time.

Carlow are not technically relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup but three defeats in a row leaves them on the edge of a return to the second tier.

Dublin: Alan Nolan; Paddy Smyth, Eoghan O'Donnell (0-01), Cian Hendricken; Chris Crummey, Sean Moran, Shane Barrett; Tom Connolly (0-01), Sean Treacy; Cian Boland (0-01), Danny Sutcliffe, Eamon Dillon (2-02); Conal Keaney (0-04), Ronan Hayes (0-02), Paul Ryan (0-09, 0-05f).

Subs: Darragh O'Connell for Connolly (33), Jake Malone for Boland (48), James Madden for Hendricken (49), John Hetherton for Keaney (54), Fergal Whitely (0-02) for Ryan (60).

Carlow: Brian Tracey; Alan Corcoran, Paul Doyle, Michael Doyle; Kevin McDonald, David English, Richard Coady; Jack Kavanagh (0-01), Sean Whelan (0-02); John Michael Nolan (0-01), Edward Byrne (0-01), Seamus Murphy; James Doyle (1-00), Chris Nolan (0-04, 0-02f), Martin Kavanagh (0-04, 0-02f).

Subs: Eoin Nolan for Coady (24), Ross Smithers for C Nolan (32-h/t), Ger Coady for Corcoran (35), Smithers for Murphy (44), Ted Joyce for Kavanagh (50), Denis Murphy for Byrne (59-64), Denis Murphy for J Doyle (65).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).