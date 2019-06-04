Carlow's Sam Watson among best of the Irish at Tattersalls International Horse Trials

Carlow's Sam Watson was among best of the Irish at Tattersalls International Horse Trials in Meath recently.

Sam and The Irish Sport Horse Tullabeg Flamenco, owned by Vahe Bogossian, recorded a very impressive fourth place finish in the George Mernagh Memorial CCI4*-S.

A clear Cross Country round inside the time saw them finish on a final score of 39.10. Watson also finished 12th with Imperial Sky (ISH) while Emily Jane Corbett finished 14th with Leapfrog

Victory went to New Zealander Tim Price and Ascona M on a score of 27.10.