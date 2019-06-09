Carlow suffer fifteen point defeat to Wexford which sees them relegated to Joe McDonagh Cup
Wexford 2-28 Carlow 0-19
Carlow hurling manager, Colm Bonnar
Carlow's senior hurlers suffered a fifteen point defeat to Wexford on Sunday which sees the Dolmen County relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup despite brave performances against Kilkenny, Galway and Dublin in this year's Leinster Championship.
With 6,500 watching at Innovate Wexford Park, Wexford added to earlier draws against Dublin and Galway to pull away from Colm Bonnar's men with a powerful second-half showing, which greatly aids their scoring difference.
Carlow are relegated back to the Joe McDonagh Cup with their place in Leinster for 2020 being taken by the winner of this year's second-tier competition.
Beaten but unbowed and we’ve shown how a team progressing through C. Ring & Joe McD. can compete at this level— Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) June 8, 2019
However, would it not now be better to allow us & the next Joe McDonagh winners stay up for an extended period and try continue to progress among the elite ?? pic.twitter.com/1JEMUQHi78
