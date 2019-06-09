Carlow's Steve Lennon crucial as Ireland knock England out of the World Cup of Darts

Carlow's Steve Lennon played a crucial role as Ireland knocked favourites England out of the World Cup of Darts on Saturday night.

England entered this year's World Cup of Darts as the favourites with the pairing of Michael Smith and Rob Cross expected to advance deep into the tournament.

They faced Ireland for a place in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening, with many expecting a routine victory for the English against William O'Connor and Carlow's Steve Lennon.

The tie would see two singles matches and a doubles game, with the winners being decided in a best two out of three format.

SPECTACULAR IRELAND SEND ENGLAND PACKING!



Republic of Ireland produced a sensational display to end England's bid for a fifth World Cup of Darts title on Saturday night in Hamburg!



Lennon faced Smith in the first game and he put in a strong showing to bring the match to a deciding leg. He had two match darts to get Ireland off to a dream start and he managed to get the job done.

The pressure was on Rob Cross to save the tie for England but William O'Connor put in the performance of his life, averaging 115 in a comprehensive 4-1 victory.

Ireland will now face Austria in the quarter-final.