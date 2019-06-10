MATCH REPORT: Carlow knocked out of All-Ireland qualifiers after defeat to Longford

Longford have progressed in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers after a 2-11 to 0-7 victory over Carlow in Netwatch Dr Cullen Park on Sunday afternoon.

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier Round 1: Carlow 0-7 Longford 2-11

Last February, at the same venue, Longford, minus their Mullinalaghta contingent, also got the better of Carlow by 1-11 to 0-9 in a far more keenly fought Allianz NFL Division 3 contest.

Goals on this occasion by Mullinalaghta duo James McGivney and Patrick Fox in either half ensured that Longford, who lost out to Kildare following a replay seven days earlier, had to much in the tank for their opponents.

Longford dominated the game and led by 1-5 to 0-5 at half time but they struggled to convert that dominance on the scoreboard. They really could’ve put up a higher score but they kicked a number of poor wides in both halves.

Carlow missing Brendan Murphy (suspended) and Paul Broderick (injured) struggled to contain Longford.

Both sides had chances but failed to convert them.

Teams and scorers



CARLOW: Robert Sansom; Liam Roberts, Shane Redmond, Conor Lawlor; Brendan Kavanagh, Daniel St. Ledger, Ciaran Moran; Jordan Morrisey (0-1), Eoghan Ruth; Diarmuid Walshe (0-4,2fs), Sean Gannon, Conor Doyle; Darragh O’Brien, Darragh Foley (0-2,1f), John Murphy.

Subs: Danny Moran for L Roberts (54mins), Josh Moore for J Murphy (56mins), Hughie Gahan for E Ruth (62mins), Jamie Clarke for D O’Brien (65mins)



LONGFORD: Paddy Collum; Patrick Fox (1-0), Donal McElligott, Barry O’Farrell; Colm P. Smyth (0-1), Padraig McCormack, Darren Quinn (0-2); John Keegan (0-1), David McGivney (0-3,3fs); Gary Rogers (0-1), Andrew Farrell, Michael Quinn; Daniel Mimnagh (0-1,1f), James McGivney (1-1), Darragh Doherty.

Sub: Joe Hagan (0-1) for A Farrell (44mins), Shane Kenny for D Doherty (54mins), Aidan McElligott for G Rogers (57mins), Mark Hughes for P McCormack (62mins), Conor Farrell for D Quinn (66mins), Kevin Gilmore for D Mimnagh (70mins)



REFEREE: Ciaran Brannigan (Down)