Carlow hurler Paul Coady issues rallying cry for GAA to do more for smaller counties

Carlow hurler Paul Coady has issued a rallying cry for the GAA to do more for smaller counties after the Dolmen County were relegated back down to the Joe McDonagh Cup this season.

Paul said: "I believe we have got to experience Liam McCarthy hurling to learn from it, at the moment I believe Carlow are about 8-14 points behind the teams we played; but how do we ever get this gap closer if at a best case scenario we just Yo Yo up and down from Joe Mac?"

