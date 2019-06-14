Carlow hurler Paul Coady issues rallying cry for GAA to do more for smaller counties
Carlow hurler Paul Coady has issued a rallying cry for the GAA to do more for smaller counties after the Dolmen County were relegated back down to the Joe McDonagh Cup this season.
Paul said: "I believe we have got to experience Liam McCarthy hurling to learn from it, at the moment I believe Carlow are about 8-14 points behind the teams we played; but how do we ever get this gap closer if at a best case scenario we just Yo Yo up and down from Joe Mac?"
I write the below with my Carlow hurling goggles firmly on, as a present Carlow hurler/fan with a worry for what’s ahead. They’re many counties the same but I’m just sharing my Carlow perspective. Apologies for the long thread and understand many will disagree. That’s ok.— Paul Coady (@Paul_Coady10) June 13, 2019
