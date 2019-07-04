Carlow rower Sadhbh Scully named on Irish squad for upcoming International events
Great news
Best of luck!
Irish rowing have this week confirmed the U23 and Junior crews selected and pre-selected to represent Ireland at a number of upcoming International events.
Carlow rower Sadhbh Scully has been named on the team below to compete in the JW4xCoupe de la Jeunesse, Corgeno 2019.
U23 World Championships, Sarasota 2019 – Selected Crews
Men’s U23 4+
James Quinlan (Castleconnell)
Ross Corrigan (QUBBC)
Daire Lynch (Clonmel)
Brion O’ Rourke (NUIG)
Cox: Eoin Finnegan (St Josephs)
Men’s Lightweight 4x
Miles Taylor (QUBBC)
Ryan Ballantine (Portora)
Hugh Sutton (UCC)
Eoin Gaffney (Shandon)
U23 World Championships, Sarasota 2019 – Pre-Selected Crews
Women’s U23 4-
Emily Hegarty (UCC)
Tara Hanlon (UCC)
Eimear Lambe (UCD)
Claire Feerick (Neptune)
Women’s U23 Lightweight 2x
Cliodhna Nolan (NUIG)
Aoife Casey (UCC)
Junior World Championships, Tokyo 2019 – Selected Crews
JM4+
John Kearney (Cork)
Jack Dorney (Shandon)
James O’ Donovan (Castleconnell)
Matthew Gallagher (St Josephs)
Cox: Leah O’ Regan (Shandon)
JW2x
Molly Curry (CGS)
Rhiannon O’ Donoghue (Killorglin)
Coupe de la Jeunesse, Corgeno 2019 – Selected Crews
JW4x-
Lucy McCoy (Belfast)
Aoife Lynch (Lee)
Sadhbh Scully (Carlow)
Anna Tyther (Killorglin)
JW2x-
Chris Kirwin (SMRC)
Grace Healy (Commercial)
JW2-
Jane Duggan (Cork)
Claragh O’ Sullivan (Cork)
JM4x-
Rory O’ Neill (Castleconnell)
Fionn O’ Reilly (Skibbereen)
Thomas Kelly (Kenmare)
Andrew Sheehan (Lee)
JW4-
Alison Daly (Commercial)
Sarah Daly (Commercial)
Niamh Kiely (Castleconnell)
Lauren O’ Brien (Castleconnell)
Cox: Vicky Hanlon (Cork)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on