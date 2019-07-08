Carlow's Molly Scott wins gold medal at the National U23 Championships in Tullamore
Great result
Molly Scott from Carlow
Carlow’s Molly Scott took gold in a high-quality 100m hurdles race in 13.71 during Saturday's National Junior and U-23 Championships in Tullamore.
Molly finished runner-up in the 100m to Ciara Neville – the Emerald AC athlete winning in 11.69 to Scott’s 11.74.
The St Laurence O'Toole athlete will represent Ireland at this week’s European U-23 Championships in Gavle, Sweden.
National u23 100mH Great day in Tullamore pic.twitter.com/U0XGTybsWg— Molly Scott (@runmollyrun101) July 7, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on