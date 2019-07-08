Carlow's Molly Scott wins gold medal at the National U23 Championships in Tullamore

Carlow’s Molly Scott took gold in a high-quality 100m hurdles race in 13.71 during Saturday's National Junior and U-23 Championships in Tullamore.

Molly finished runner-up in the 100m to Ciara Neville – the Emerald AC athlete winning in 11.69 to Scott’s 11.74.

The St Laurence O'Toole athlete will represent Ireland at this week’s European U-23 Championships in Gavle, Sweden.