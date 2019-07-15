Carlow's Molly Scott had 'best time ever' after stellar performance at U23 Championships

Unreal!

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

Molly Scott

Carlow's Molly Scott has tweeted about having the "best time ever" at the European Athletics U23 Championships in Gavle, Sweden.

Molly Scott (SLOT)) made the final of the 100m with a terrific display into a headwind. 

Scott was also on the Irish women's 4x100m relay team which produced a gutsy effort from lane 1 in the final to finish an agonising fourth in 44.32. 

Earlier in the day a team of Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock Louth), Ciara Neville (Emerald), Sarah Quinn (St Colman’s South Mayo) and Molly Scott (SLOT) finished fourth in their heat in 44.79 – advancing as a non-automatic qualifier.

The order changed for the final to Molly Scott, Ciara Neville, Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport) and Gina Akpe-Moses.

Scott had a flying start and a slick changeover to Neville putting them right in the mix. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be a podium for the women but it was a another consistent performance at a championship.

This was Ireland’s best ever performance all round at these championships with two medals, multiple finalists and personal bests with 42 athletes gaining valuable experience for the future to bridge the gap to the senior level.