WATCH: Carlow's Marcus Lawler storms home in third at World University Games

Team Ireland captured a bronze medal at the 2019 World University Games as Marcus Lawler (Institute of Technology Carlow) took third in the final of the Men’s 200 Metres in the Stadio San Paulo in Napoli on July 12.

What a feeling last night, incredible to make the podium thank you all so much for messages of support and to the people around me who helped make it happen pic.twitter.com/bFcrw2E7yB — Marcus Lawler (@marcus_lawler) July 12, 2019

The Carlow native, who is also representing Carlow IT at the Games, ran 20.55 as he finished behind gold medal winner Paulo Camilo of Brazil and silver medal winner Chederick van Wyk of South Africa.

Lawler ran a fantastic bend and then continued to fight all the way up the home straight to claim a fantastic third place.