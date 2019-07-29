Molly Scott shines as Carlow athlete excels at National Athletics Championships

Molly Scott of St Laurence O'Toole AC got up for second in the 100m final of the Irish Life Health National Athletics Championships in a personal best of 11.58 with Joan Healy (Leevale) just behind in 11.59.

Teenager Ciara Neville led the way winning the women’s 100m in a new championship record of 11.33 seconds on Sunday.

bittersweet day at nationals. I had a bad hurdles race but 30 mins later I was back on track for the 100m, got silver in a big PB of 11.58 #silverlining pic.twitter.com/TE8iQmDbqO — Molly Scott (@runmollyrun101) July 28, 2019

Irish Life Health National Athletics Championships

Women

100m: C Neville (Emerald) 11.33, M Scott (SLOT) 11.58, J Healy (Leevale) 11.59

200m: P Healy (Bandon) 23.33, 2. R Harrison (Emerald) 24.32, 3. A Lynch (Donore Harriers) 24.36

400m: S Mawdsley (Newport) 53.38, S Becker (St Joseph’s) 53.76, 3. N Walsh (Galway City Harriers) 54.74

800m: C Mageean (City of Lisburn) 2:07.30, 2. K Kirk (University of Ulster) 2:07.56, 3. N Power (Templeogue) 2:08.03

1500m: S Healy (Blackrock) 4:31.84, 2. S Cleirigh Buttner (DSD) 4:32.26, 3. A O’Donoghue (Emerald) 4:32.37

5,000m: F McCormack (Sli Cualann) 15:51.97, 2. C Mullen (MSB) 16:54.77, 3. G Lynch (Iveragh) 17:02.07

100m hurdles: S Lavin (UCD) 13.30, 2. S Quinn (St Colman’s South Mayo) 13.47, 3. L-A O’Hora (Dooneen) 13.60

400m hurdles: N Millet (St Abban’s) 58.83, 2. K McGrory (Tir Chonaill) 60.44, 3. K Dunne (Bohermeen) 61.62

3,000m steeplechase: M Finn (Leevale) 9:45.57, 2. K O’Flaherty (Newcastle) 10:04.97, 3. E Egan (Bree) 12:29.32

5,000m race walk: O Delahunt (Sligo) 26:18.21, 2. N O’Connor (Celbridge) 26:55.73, 3. S O’Connor (Celbridge) 28:04.25

4x100m relay: Mullingar Harriers 49.85, 2. Donore Harriers 51.51

4x400m relay: Bandon 4:00.14, 2. Raheny Shamrock 4:12.95, 3. Dublin City Harriers 4:23.55

Long jump: R Millet (St Abban’s) 5.98m, 2. M Gribbin (Finn Valley) 5.90m, 3. S Buggy (St Abban’s) 5.85m

Triple jump: S Buggy (St Abban’s) 12.70m, 2. G Furlong (Waterdord) 12.14m, 3. K O’Hare (Raheny Shamrock) 11.72m

High jump: P Rogan (Sli Cualann) 1.85m, 2. S Lecky (Finn Valley) 1.80m, 3. A McCauley (City of Lisburn) 1.75m

Pole vault: E McCartney (City of Lisburn) 3.85m, 2. O Coffey (Carraigh-na-Bfhear) 3.55m, 3. C Walsh (Abbey Striders) 3.55m

Shot putt: M Walsh (Swinford) 13.96m, 2. A Frattaroli (Limerick) 12.96m, 3. E Morland (Cushinstown) 12.45m

Discus: N Fogarty (Raheny Shamrock) 52.96m, 2. C Fitzgerald (Tralee Harriers) 50.29m, 3. AM Torsney (Fingallians) 40.75m

Javelin: E Morland (Cushinstown) 46.60m, 2. G Casey (Eire Og Colla Choill) 39.30m, 3. K Moynihan (Leevale) 39.05m

Hammer: M Walsh (Swinford) 56.14m, 2. C McGuire (Na Fianna) 51.45m, 3. M O’Neill (Gneeveguilla) 50.02m

28lb distance: L Dolan (Ferbane) 6.94m, 2. R Howard (Bandon) 6.38m, 3. M Walsh (Swinford) 6.34m

Men

100m: T Morrison (Tralee Harriers) 10.61, 2. J Smyth (Derry Track Club) 10.63, 3. M Smyth (Raheny Shamrock) 10.70

200m: L Reid (Menapians) 20.62, 2. M Lawler (SLOT) 20.68, 3. S Gaffney (Rathfarnham WSAF) 21.18

400m: C O’Donnell (North Sligo) 47.05, 2. H Purcell (Trim) 47.09, 3. C Crosbie (Ennis Track) 47.47

800m: M English (UCD) 1:48.15, 2. J Fitzsimons (Kildare) 1:48.24, 3. D Cronin (Blarney/Inniscara) 1:49.45

1500m: J Travers (Donore Harriers) 3:49.40, 2. K Kelly (St Coca’s) 3:50.31, 3. F Curtin (Youghal) 3:50.82

5,000m: H Tonosa (DSD) 14:21.41, 2. C Bradley (City of Derry) 14:22.26, 3. R Forsyth (Newcastle) 14:22.40

10,000m: S Scullion (Clonliffe Harriers) 29:36.33, 2. M Clohisey (Raheny Shamrock) 29:44.18, 3. E Keogh (Donore Harriers) 30:18.85

110m hurdles: G O’Donnell (Carrick on Shannon) 14.26, 2. M Behan (Crusaders) 14.38, 3. S Aston (Trim) 14.93

400m hurdles: P Byrne (St Abban’s) 51.73, 2. J Harvey (Crusaders) 51.78, 3. C Locke (Dooneen) 53.31

3,000m steeplechase: J Rossiter (Clonliffe Harriers) 8:59.42, 2. B Fay (Raheny Shamrock) 9:02.42, 3. R Chesser (Ennis Track) 9:24.85

10,000m race walk: A Wright (Leevale), B Boyce (Finn Valley), 3. C McManamon (Westport)

4x100m relay: Tallaght 43.34, 2. Kilkenny City Harriers 44.42

4x400m relay: Donore Harriers 3:18.92, 2. Ratoath 3:19.60, 3. Emerald 3:21.63

Long jump: S Howard (Bandon) 7.54m, 2. A McMullen (Crusaders) 7.37m, 3. S Healy (Leevale) 7.31m

Triple jump: D Finegan (An Riocht) 14.74m, 2. A Daffurn (SRL AC) 14.65m, 3. M Burton (City of Lisburn) 14.49m

High jump: D Cussen (Old Abbey) 2.10m, 2. N Appiah (Longford) 2.05m, 3. C Connolly (Le Cheile) 2.00m

Pole vault: M Bowler (Enniscorthy) 4.75m, 2. M Callinan Keenan (SLOT) 4.55m, 3. A O’Dwyer (Moycarkey Coolcroo) 4.15m

Shot putt: E Favors (Raheny Shamrock) 18.64m, 2. J Kelly (Finn Valley) 17.60m, 3. S Breathnach (Galway City Harriers) 16.63m

Discus: C Quirke (Crusaders) 60.40m, 2. E Sheridan (North Westmeath) 55.14m, 3. M Pons (DMP) 50.53m

Javelin: S Rice (Clonliffe Harriers) 69.75m, 2. R Gunning (Clonliffe Harriers) 65.06m, 3. G Crawford (Lifford Strabane) 64.13m

Hammer: O Russell (St Andrew’s) 61.88m, 2. S Galligan (Clonliffe Harriers) 59.99m, 3. A King (Iveragh) 56.61m

56lb distance: S Breathnack (Galway City Harriers) 8.27, 2. J Dwyer (Templemore) 7.63, 3. M Kenny (Kildare) 6.74m

56lb height: S Breathnach (Galway City Harriers) 4.40m, 2. J Dwyer (Templemore) 4.20m