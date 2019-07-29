Carlow's Clíodhna Nolan and teammate Aoife Casey finish 4th place at World Rowing final

Incredible!

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

CREDIT: Cllr Fintan Phelan

Ireland took fourth in the lightweight women's double at the World Under-23 Championships in Florida.

Aoife Casey and Clíodhna Nolan raced from sixth to fourth in the second half of this A Final, which was won by Switzerland from the Netherlands and Germany.  

Lightweight Double Sculls – A Final: 1 Switzerland 7:03.83, 2 Netherlands 7:09.45, 3 Germany 7:09.56; 4 Ireland (A Casey, C Nolan) 7:15.40.