Carlow's Clíodhna Nolan and teammate Aoife Casey finish 4th place at World Rowing final

Ireland took fourth in the lightweight women's double at the World Under-23 Championships in Florida.

Aoife Casey and Clíodhna Nolan raced from sixth to fourth in the second half of this A Final, which was won by Switzerland from the Netherlands and Germany.

Congratulations to Carlow’s Clíodhna Nolan and her team mate Aoife Casey, 4th place at the @WorldRowing U23 Light Weight Double Skull A Final in Florida! Super achievement for a young rower with a bright future! #Carlow #Rowing #WorldRowing pic.twitter.com/eOLxzilhsE — Fintan Phelan (@Fintan_Phelan) July 28, 2019

Lightweight Double Sculls – A Final: 1 Switzerland 7:03.83, 2 Netherlands 7:09.45, 3 Germany 7:09.56; 4 Ireland (A Casey, C Nolan) 7:15.40.