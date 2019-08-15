Revealed: Top basketball player in the USA coming to play ball for IT Carlow next year

Kaitlyn Slagus, a 2019 Bucknell graduate and one of the top players on two Patriot League champion women's basketball teams, will continue her academic and basketball career at Institute of Technology Carlow next year.

This is according to reports in the Bucknell Bison in the USA.

Slagus was one of two Patriot League student-athletes to be awarded Victory Scholarships from the Sport Changes Life Foundation (SCLF), the league office announced on Wednesday.

While pursuing her graduate degree, Slagus will play for IT Carlow BC, which competes in Ireland's Women's Super League.

The Victory Scholarship provides student-athletes the opportunity to continue their athletic and academic careers by playing on a club team and studying in a graduate program at a university in Ireland or Northern Ireland.

Slagus was a three-time All-Patriot League selection during her standout career at Bucknell. She was a First Team pick after averaging 13.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in 2019.

She went on to earn Patriot League Tournament MVP honors after leading the Bison to their second championship in three years.

Slagus tallied 23 points and seven rebounds in the league title game against American, and then she tallied 13 points against Florida State in a three-point loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Slagus, who was also the 2016 Patriot League Rookie of the Year, graduated as Bucknell's all-time rebounding leader with 949. She also ranked second all-time in blocked shots (150), sixth in 3-pointers (134), seventh in points (1.487) and seventh in field goals (530). Slagus received the prestigious Christy Mathewson Award as the top athlete in her class.

The Patriot League entered into a partnership with the Sport Changes Life Foundation in December of 2009 to facilitate opportunities for student-athletes to secure a Graduate Development International Scholarship. Slagus and Colgate women's basketball student-athlete Summer King are this year's recipients.

King will attend Limerick Institute of Technology and play for UL Huskies BC. Slagus is the fourth Bucknell alumnus to receive the scholarship, following in the footsteps of men's basketball student-athletes Darryl Shazier (2011-12) and Cory Starkey (2015-16) and men's soccer student-athlete Ryan Sappington (2012-13).