CONFIRMED: Colm Bonnar and Turlough O'Brien ratified as Carlow's senior managers

Great news

Turlough O'Brien

Carlow GAA have anounced that both Colm Bonnar (hurling) and Turlough O’Brien (football) have been ratified as the county's senior managers for the coming year.

The statement added: "‪Backroom teams to be finalised in due course. ‬

‪"Our other inter-county managements to be announced over the coming months."‬