Carlow's Jason Foley, 18, has just become a World Champion after taking home gold
Incredible achievement!
Jason Foley
Carlow's Jason Foley, 18, has just become a World Champion in Lanaken, Belgium after he won a gold in showjumping on five-year-old Rockwell RC.
The World Breeding Jumping Championships for Young Horses was on from September 18-22.
This closing event of the breeding season has become an established value in the International showjumping world.
It involves 5-, 6- and 7-yr-old horses jumping for world titles in three arenas with all-weather floors.
