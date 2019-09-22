Carlow's Jason Foley, 18, has just become a World Champion after taking home gold

Carlow's Jason Foley, 18, has just become a World Champion in Lanaken, Belgium after he won a gold in showjumping on five-year-old Rockwell RC.

The World Breeding Jumping Championships for Young Horses was on from September 18-22.

This closing event of the breeding season has become an established value in the International showjumping world.

It involves 5-, 6- and 7-yr-old horses jumping for world titles in three arenas with all-weather floors.