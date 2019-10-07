RESULT: Éire Óg in Carlow Town claim third consecutive county senior football title

File photo

Éire Óg in Carlow Town have claimed their third consecutive county senior football title with victory over Palatine in Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday. 

The full-time score was: Éire Óg 1-16 Palatine 0-5 