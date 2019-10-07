PICTURE: Chloe Black wins silver at Muay Thai Youth World Championships in Turkey

Carlow's Chloe Black won silver at the Muay Thai Youth World Championships in Turkey over the weekend.

Chloe comfortably got past her opponent in the semi-finals and took second place in the finals after a hard fought contest.

An obscure boxing rule left Chloe devastated when she was not allowed to fight in the boxing National Finals in Ireland recently after a complaint was made about her.

Chloe had travelled to the National Stadium in Dublin and had completed the weigh-in, only to be told right before her fight that she was disqualified because she also takes part in Muay Thai.

The 13-year-old was not allowed to box on the basis of an Irish Athletic Boxing Association rule which disallows competitors to be involved in any other individual, physical, contact sport.