PICTURE: Chloe Black wins silver at Muay Thai Youth World Championships in Turkey
Amazing!
Well done Chloe! (Photo: Janet Johnston Prev Flavell)
Carlow's Chloe Black won silver at the Muay Thai Youth World Championships in Turkey over the weekend.
Read also: LISTEN: Scandal over Carlow's Chloe Black, 12, not being allowed to box hits RTÉ's Liveline
Chloe comfortably got past her opponent in the semi-finals and took second place in the finals after a hard fought contest.
An obscure boxing rule left Chloe devastated when she was not allowed to fight in the boxing National Finals in Ireland recently after a complaint was made about her.
Chloe had travelled to the National Stadium in Dublin and had completed the weigh-in, only to be told right before her fight that she was disqualified because she also takes part in Muay Thai.
The 13-year-old was not allowed to box on the basis of an Irish Athletic Boxing Association rule which disallows competitors to be involved in any other individual, physical, contact sport.
