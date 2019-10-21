St Mullins beat Mount Leinster Rangers by smallest of margins to take Carlow hurling spoils
Congratulations!
CREDIT: Carlow GAA
St Mullins edged out Mount Leinster Rangers with a one point win to take the Carlow senior hurling spoils at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday.
Rangers were going for their third county title in a row but were denied by their fierce rivals St Mullins.
The full-time score was: St Mullins 2-17 Mount Leinster Rangers 1-19
Congratulations to St Mullins on winning the JJ Kavanagh & Sons Senior Hurling Final #CarlowRising @JJKavanaghBuses pic.twitter.com/cxLLnAI2fr— Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) October 20, 2019
