St Mullins beat Mount Leinster Rangers by smallest of margins to take Carlow hurling spoils

CREDIT: Carlow GAA

St Mullins edged out Mount Leinster Rangers with a one point win to take the Carlow senior hurling spoils at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday. 

Rangers were going for their third county title in a row but were denied by their fierce rivals St Mullins. 

The full-time score was: St Mullins 2-17 Mount Leinster Rangers 1-19