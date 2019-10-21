Old Leighlin to launch appeal after junior team removed from Leinster championship

Old Leighlin GFC are to launch an appeal after their women's junior team were removed from the Leinster Junior Club Championship by the Leinster GFA management.

The club say they are "in total disagreement" with the decision - which was made just one week before the women were due to play the final against Navan O'Mahonys in Ashbourne.

The Leinster LGFA held an emergency management meeting on October 16 in response to a clarification received from the National Management Committee on the eligibility of Old Leighlin.

Following a review of the LGFA Official Guide, Rule 222 states: "A club which wins the Provincial Junior or Intermediate Championship must move up a grade for the following year’s Provincial Championship."

The Leinster GFA said: "Old Leighlin have been incorrectly accepted into and participated in the 2019 Leinster Junior Club Championship, despite having won the 2018 Leinster Junior Club Championship.

"As a result of this rule, Old Leighlin are no longer eligible to compete in 2019 Leinster Junior Club Championship."

The decision is now the subject of an appeal and Old Leighlin have issued a robust statement in response to the decision.

Check out the full Old Leighlin statement below: