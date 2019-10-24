Old Leighlin back in Leinster championship but at Intermediate level after resolution found

Old Leighlin Ladies GFC are back in the Leinster championships but at Intermediate level and at the semi-final stage after an emergency Central Council meeting this week.

The club had launched an appeal after their women's Junior team were removed from the Leinster Junior Club Championship by the Leinster GFA management over claims that the team was ineligible.

However, this appeal was later withdrawn after a resolution was found this week that was amenable to all parties.

In a statement, the club said: "Following a decision of Central Council at [Wednesday] night's emergency meeting, to recommend to Leinster Council to allow Old Leighlin LGFA enter the 2019 Intermediate club championship at the semi-final stage, and the acceptance by the Leinster Council of the recommendation, we wish to confirm that we have withdrawn our appeal that was due to be heard [Friday] night and will now play Naomh Ciaran, at 2pm this Saturday in the 2019 Leinster Intermediate Club Championship in Ferbane.

"The decision of Central Council entirely accepts that Old Leighlin LGFA had acted at all times above board and with complete transparency in relation to our participation in this year’s Leinster Junior Championship.

"Unfortunate mistakes were made in the fixtures process, that gave rise to the situation we and other clubs found ourselves in.

"Mistakes happen from time to time in every walk of life, the important thing is that those that are impacted are treated with respect and natural justice is served when rectifying the issue. We believe the solution recommended by Central Council is fair and just to all clubs concerned.

"This has been a difficult time for all concerned, so it’s good that we can all move on and get back to playing football again.

"We wish to sincerely thank Central Council and Leinster LGFA for all their efforts in finding a fair solution to the problems that arose with the 2019 Leinster club championships.

"We would also like to thank both Naomh Ciaran and Tinahely for facilitating our acceptance in to the 2019 intermediate championship at this stage in the competition as recommended by Central Council.

"We wish the Kilcock, Grattans and Navan O’Mahony’s ladies the best of luck in their remaining fixtures in the 2019 Leinster Junior Club Championship and looking forward to crossing paths on the football pitch at some stage in the future.

"We are now looking forward to our trip to Ferbane on Saturday and are asking all our supporters to make the journey and get behind the girls in big numbers once again."