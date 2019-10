All roads lead to Carlow as St Mullins take on former All-Ireland senior club hurling champs

All roads lead to Carlow this weekend as St Mullins take on Cuala in the Leinster SHC Quarter-Final.

The Dublin club - who won back to back All-Ireland club titles in the 2017 and 2018 seasons - boasts household names like Dublin football star, Con O'Callaghan.

The match is on in Netwatch Dr Cullen Park on November 3 at 2pm.

The reigning 2018/19 All-Ireland Senior Club champions are Ballyhale-Shamrocks in Kilkenny.