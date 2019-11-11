'A hugely difficult decision,' Steven Poacher steps down from role with Carlow footballers

A huge loss

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Thanks for the memories!

"A hugely difficult decision," said Steven Poacher as he stepped down from his coaching role with the Carlow senior footballers.

In a post on social media, he said: "A massive thank you to everyone at Carlow GAA for the last 3 years, players, management, supporters and most of all Turlough O'Brien. 

"A truly wonderful man! A hugely difficult decision to step away, it's been some journey! Full of wonderful memories, forever in my heart."