'A hugely difficult decision,' Steven Poacher steps down from role with Carlow footballers
"A hugely difficult decision," said Steven Poacher as he stepped down from his coaching role with the Carlow senior footballers.
In a post on social media, he said: "A massive thank you to everyone at Carlow GAA for the last 3 years, players, management, supporters and most of all Turlough O'Brien.
"A truly wonderful man! A hugely difficult decision to step away, it's been some journey! Full of wonderful memories, forever in my heart."
A massive thank you to everyone at @Carlow_GAA for the last 3years, players, management, supporters & most of all @TurloughCarlow a truly wonderful man! A hugely difficult decision to step away, it's been some journey! Full of wonderful memories, forever in my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jpey3VgwyJ— Steven Poacher (@Stevie_Poacher) November 10, 2019
