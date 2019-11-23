RESULT: Éire Óg have beaten Portlaoise to reach Leinster senior club football final
Two Carlow senior club teams now in their respective finals for the first time
File photo
Carlow's Éire Óg have beaten Portlaoise in O'Moore Park to reach the Leinster senior club football final.
The full time score was Portlaoise 1-06 Éire Óg 2-11.
Carlow clubs now in both hurling & football senior Leinster finals . @Eireogcarlow with a great brand of football too. Class stuff. ❤️@Carlow_GAA #carlowrising— Derek Ryan (@derekryanmusic) November 23, 201 9
Historic day for Carlow GAA as two clubs will will play in their respective Leinster finals for the first time #Carlowrising— Pat Deering (@PatDeeringTD) November 23, 2019
