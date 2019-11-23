RESULT: Éire Óg have beaten Portlaoise to reach Leinster senior club football final

Two Carlow senior club teams now in their respective finals for the first time

Carlow's Éire Óg have beaten Portlaoise in O'Moore Park to reach the Leinster senior club football final. 

The full time score was Portlaoise 1-06 Éire Óg 2-11. 