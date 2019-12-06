'Swapped my teenage years for a shot at the dream,' inspiring words from Molly Scott
She is an incredible person and athlete
A younger Molly Scott competes at underage level CREDIT: Molly Scott
"Swapped my teenage years for a shot at the dream," said Carlow athlete Molly Scott as she posted some inspiring words and pictures to show how she has changed over the last decade.
She added: "Never a sacrifice, always a privilege. Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing."
In the last ten years, Molly has studied law at IT Carlow, she is the national 60m champion in 2019 and won a World U20 silver medal in 2018 as well as a European Youth bronze in 2016.
Check out her tweet below:
Start vs end of the decade. Spent it training,winning,losing,getting knocked down but ALWAYS getting back up.Created a unique relationship with my Mam.swapped my teenage years for a shot at the dream.Never a sacrifice, always a privilege. Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing. pic.twitter.com/NCpiejxFBE— Molly Scott (@runmollyrun101) December 5, 2019
