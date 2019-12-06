'Swapped my teenage years for a shot at the dream,' inspiring words from Molly Scott

"Swapped my teenage years for a shot at the dream," said Carlow athlete Molly Scott as she posted some inspiring words and pictures to show how she has changed over the last decade.

She added: "Never a sacrifice, always a privilege. Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing."

In the last ten years, Molly has studied law at IT Carlow, she is the national 60m champion in 2019 and won a World U20 silver medal in 2018 as well as a European Youth bronze in 2016.

Check out her tweet below: