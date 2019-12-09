REPORT: Strong finish sees Dublin's Ballyboden get past stubborn Éire Óg from Carlow

Ballyboden St Enda's (Dublin) 0-08 Eire Og (Carlow) 0-6

Ballyboden St Enda's are Leinster club champions again after running out two point winners in tough conditions in Portlaoise to secure their second title in five seasons.

Trailing by a point with the hour almost played, the 2016 All-Ireland winners dug so deep with a late three-in-a-row of points from Warren Egan, Ryan Basquel and Michael Darragh Macauley to edge the contest.

It was tough on Carlow's Éire Óg, five times winners between 1992 and 1998, who fought bravely and thought Sean Gannon's 56th minute point, which put them ahead, might be the winner.

But Anthony Rainbow's Ballyboden brought all their big game experience to bear with those three late scores during the finale to secure an All-Ireland semi-final clash with Ulster champions Kilcoo on January 4 in Cavan.

It was Éire Óg's first final since last winning the provincial competition in 1998 - when current boss Joe Murphy was captain.