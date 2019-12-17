Carlow's Steve Lennon missed two match darts in first round defeat at World Championship
Hard luck, Steve!
Steve Lennon
Carlow's Steve Lennon missed two match darts as he lost his first round match at the World Darts Championship on Monday night.
The Irish thrower had an opportunity to make it through to the second round for the first time, but wired double 18 twice to allow debutant Callan Rydz to clean up and progress on a 3-2 scoreline.
It was the second year in a row that Lennon lost out in a deciding leg.
"It's just horrible to be on the receiving end of it," he told RTÉ Sport.
"Sometimes you'd rather not get the shot than miss it. It's back on the practice board."
'I just wish the last one would have gone in' - Lennon left to rue missed doubles #rtesport #lovethedarts pic.twitter.com/Xfuf6UTSW3— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 16, 2019
