Mixed results for Carlow's senior teams as the National League campaigns kicked-off

Carlow footballers overcame the loss of star forward Paul Broderick to a straight red card after only two minutes play to post a gutsy two point win over south east neighbours Wicklow at Netwatch Culen Park.

The full-time score was Carlow 0-11 Wicklow 0-9

Meanwhile, in the hurling Division 1 Group B match-up it finished Clare 1-27 Carlow 0-14.