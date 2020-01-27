Mixed results for Carlow's senior teams as the National League campaigns kicked-off
Carlow footballers overcame the loss of star forward Paul Broderick to a straight red card after only two minutes play to post a gutsy two point win over south east neighbours Wicklow at Netwatch Culen Park.
The full-time score was Carlow 0-11 Wicklow 0-9
Meanwhile, in the hurling Division 1 Group B match-up it finished Clare 1-27 Carlow 0-14.
