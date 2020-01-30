RESULT: IT Carlow go down fighting in Sigerson Cup final after remarkable season

DCU 0-14 IT Carlow 0-07

A powerful second-half performance in breezy conditions saw DCU to Sigerson Cup success on their home soil against IT Carlow, the Glasnevin outfit's fifth title and first since 2015.

It was IT Carlow's first ever final in the competition.

DCU: Evan Comerford (0-03, 0-03f); Daniel Corcoran, Brendan McCole, Conor Morrison; Kevin Flynn, Jordan Morrissey, Declan Monaghan; Sean McMahon, Shane Carthy (0-01); Brian Stack, Micheal Bannigan (0-03, 0-02f), Sean Bugler (0-01); Thomas E Donohoe, Paddy Small (0-02), David Garland (0-04, 0-01f).

Subs: Tom Fox for Donohoe (38), Stephen Smith for Stack (52), Mark Curran for Morrison (54), Kieran Dwyer for Corcoran (60), Nathan Gavigan for McMahon (60).

IT Carlow: Killian Roche; Richard Hitchcock, Ronan Ryan, Josh Moore; Cathal Walsh, Trevor Collins, Conor Doyle; Niall Hughes, Sean Ryan; Adam Steed, Chris Byrne, Padraigh O'Toole; Cian Farrell (0-06, 0-06f), Jack Walsh, Evan Lowry (0-01).

Subs: Gearoid Murphy for J Walsh (38), Sean Crowley for C Walsh (48), Tommy Griffin for Steed (50).

Referee: Derek O'Mahoney (Tipperary).