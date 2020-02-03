Wexford hand the Carlow senior footballers their first defeat of the League campaign

Wexford saw off Carlow over the weekend in the Allianz Football League Division 4 match played at Wexford Park to hand the Dolmen County their first defeat of the campaign.

Full-time score: Wexford 2-10 Carlow 1-6

Wexford: I Meegan (0-1 free); M O’Connor, G Sheehan, C Carty; R Devereux, B Malone, E Nolan; G Malone, N Hughes; S Nolan, J Stafford, T Byrne; M Rossiter (0-3), J Bealin (1-1), B Brosnan (1-5, 0-1 free). Subs: M Molloy for Nolan (48); C Devitt for Byrne (54); J Rossiter for M Rossiter (60); S Doyle for Carty (65); R Crosbie for Stafford (68).

Carlow: R Sansom; M Bambrick, S Remond, N Roche; J Morrissey, R Walker, C Doyle; S Murphy (1-1, 1-0 pen. 0-1 free), E Ruth; J Murphy, D Foley (0-1 free), D O'Brien; S Gannon (0-1 free), B Murphy, D Walshe (0-3 frees). Subs: J Moore for Bambrick (48); C Crowley for Doyle (49); Simon Doyle for J Murphy (66).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois).