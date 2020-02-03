'He is a remarkable horse,' Carlow based trainer Willie Mullins pays tribute to Faugheen

"He is a remarkable horse," said Carlow based trainer Willie Mullins as he paid tribute to Faugheen after victory in the Flogas Novice Chase at Leopardstown over the weekend.

The Mullins-trained 12-year-old added a second Grade One over fences to his multiple tally over hurdles - much to the delight of a big crowd at the Dublin track.

WATCH THE RACE BELOW:

Willie added: "He is a remarkable horse with a remarkable attitude who loves to race. Thank you for the wonderful reception you gave him."

