'He is a remarkable horse,' Carlow based trainer Willie Mullins pays tribute to Faugheen
Faugheen the machine!
Willie Mullins
"He is a remarkable horse," said Carlow based trainer Willie Mullins as he paid tribute to Faugheen after victory in the Flogas Novice Chase at Leopardstown over the weekend.
The Mullins-trained 12-year-old added a second Grade One over fences to his multiple tally over hurdles - much to the delight of a big crowd at the Dublin track.
WATCH THE RACE BELOW:
Willie added: "He is a remarkable horse with a remarkable attitude who loves to race. Thank you for the wonderful reception you gave him."
Check out this tweet below:
Faugheen’s win in The @FlogasIreland Novice Chase @LeopardstownRC was very special for me, all at Closutton and Susannah & Rich Ricci. He is a remarkable horse with a remarkable attitude who loves to race. Thank you for the wonderful reception you gave him #faugheenthemachine pic.twitter.com/exeADrUM3D— Willie Mullins (@WillieMullinsNH) February 2, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on